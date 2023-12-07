Specifications for the 2018 Porsche Macan S Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Porsche Macan S Diesel My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1651 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2807 mm
|Height
|1624 mm
|Length
|4681 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2575 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz95Zelb00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Rear
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Approach Lamps
- LED Indicators
- Leather Trim
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Pack
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Park Assist 2
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Solid Paint
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Xenon Headlights - Self Levelling
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $2,990
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $2,990
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $720
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $790
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $1,650
- Air Vent Special - $2,290
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,130
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,720
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,710
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $6,850
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $710
- Black Pack - $450
- Bi-Xenon Headlight Pack - $2,470
- Ceramic Brakes - $18,990
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $1,150
- Compass Display - $760
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,050
- Carbon Sill Guards Special - $3,150
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $1,390
- Six Disc DVD Player - $990
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming - $850
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $310
- Grab Handles Special - $1,950
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,890
- Heated Front Seats - $990
- Home Link - $720
- Headlining Special - $3,190
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass - $2,490
- Heated Steering Wheel - $630
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,090
- Interior Carbon Pack - $3,080
- Interior Leather Pack - $10,790
- Interior Pack - $2,890
- Interior Wood Pack - $3,590
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,690
- Leather Air Vents - $3,890
- Leather Console - $3,950
- Lane Change Assist - $1,390
- Leather Dashboard - $3,190
- LED Headlights Pack - $3,880
- Leather Pack - $3,690
- Leather Grab Rails - $1,950
- Lane Keeping Assist - $1,390
- Lane Keep Assist Pack - $2,780
- Leather Sunvisors - $1,290
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,790
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Painted Air Vent Slats - $3,690
- Paint Colour Special - Interior - $1,090
- Premium Mats - $1,090
- Premium Paint - $5,800
- Premium Paint Special - $11,390
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $490
- Powered Sports Seats - $3,380
- Running Boards - $2,390
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $750
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $750
- Roof Rails Aluminium Special - $1,290
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $6,990
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $7,980
- Sports Chrono Package - $2,690
- Surround Camera System - $1,660
- Sports Design Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Sports Design Pack - $10,490
- Sports Exhaust System - $5,390
- Special Identifying Badging - $1,030
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front - $1,290
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear - $2,490
- Side Skirts - $1,920
- Smoke Pack - $140
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,790
- Surround Sound System Premium - $11,590
- Storage Package - $550
- Surround Sound System - $2,650
- Towbar System - $2,190
- Tail Lights - Special - $1,060
- Torque Vectoring By Braking - $3,590
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,990
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $1,390
Current Porsche Macan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$109,300
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$136,900
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$113,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$165,100
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$93,800
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$117,500
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$97,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$141,700