Specifications for the 2018 Range Rover Evoque Td4 (132Kw) Hse Dynamic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Range Rover Evoque Td4 (132Kw) Hse Dynamic Lv My18 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1609 mm
|Length
|4370 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1780 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|175 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|34000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor Under Rear Seat
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - Front Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Salva1Cn7Gh123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active Driveline
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Adaptive Xenon Headlights with LED Signature
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- DeadLocking
- Driver Mode Selection
- Design Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirror Pack 2 (PMH & PMI & PMF & PMM)
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Headlining Special
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Rear Air Vents
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Key
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Transfer Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $2,740
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,170
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,740
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,060
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $2,060
- Black Pack - $6,010
- Blind Spot Monitoring Pack - $1,490
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,100
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $940
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $6,080
- Dynamic Pack Plus - $3,720
- Full Leather Interior - $2,630
- Home Link - $740
- InControl Apps - $100
- InConnect Pro Pack - $1,260
- InControl Protect - $640
- InControl Secure - $930
- LED Headlights Pack - $3,900
- Lane Keep Assist Pack - $1,000
- Luxury Pack - $10,520
- Metallic Paint - $1,910
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,830
- Park Assist - $2,410
- Park Assist 360 Degrees
- Premium Mats - $640
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory - $3,430
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera with Towing Assist - $1,900
- Solid Paint
- Surround Sound System - $3,010
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $850
- Wind Deflector - $620