2019 Audi Q3 2.0 TDI Quattro (110Kw) 8U My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

24c61bb3/2019 audi q3 2 0 tdi quattro 110kw 2 0l diesel 4d wagon 04f90170
2019 Audi Q3 2.0 TDI Quattro (110Kw) 8U My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2019 Audi Q3 2.0 TDI Quattro (110Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1571 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 173 mm
Wheelbase 2603 mm
Height 1590 mm
Length 4385 mm
Width 1831 mm
Kerb Weight 1585 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 118 g/km
CO2 Urban 162 g/km
CO2 Combined 134 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.0X17
Rear Rim Size 7.0X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Uxcr123456
Country Manufactured Spain

Current Audi Q3 pricing and specs

35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $57,950
35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sportback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD $60,750
35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD $54,100
35 TFSI 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $50,600
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $58,400