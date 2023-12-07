WhichCar
2019 Audi Q5 45 TFSI Quattro Sport Fy My19A 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Audi Q5 45 TFSI Quattro Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 197 mm
Wheelbase 2832 mm
Height 1657 mm
Length 4663 mm
Width 1898 mm
Kerb Weight 1795 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 167 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 147 g/km
CO2 Urban 201 g/km
CO2 Combined 167 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzfyxk2123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs

35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $71,250
35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $67,900
40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $84,900
40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $75,500
45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $74,888