2019 Audi Q5 50 TDI Quattro Sport Fy My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2019 Audi Q5 50 TDI Quattro Sport Fy My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission Tiptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Audi Q5 50 TDI Quattro Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 197 mm
Wheelbase 2832 mm
Height 1657 mm
Length 4663 mm
Width 1898 mm
Kerb Weight 1945 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 146 g/km
CO2 Urban 184 g/km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzfyxh2123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

