WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentayga
  4. Speed

2019 Bentley Bentayga Speed My20 6.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

be431af9/2019 bentley bentayga speed 6 0l petrol 4d wagon 051a0174
2019 Bentley Bentayga Speed My20 6.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2019 Bentley Bentayga Speed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Bentley Bentayga News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1689 mm
Tracking Rear 1707 mm
Wheelbase 2995 mm
Height 1728 mm
Length 5144 mm
Width 2010 mm
Kerb Weight 2508 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 296 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 217 g/km
CO2 Urban 430 g/km
CO2 Combined 296 g/km

Engine
Engine Tturbo Dir & Indirfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 467 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 Zr22
Rear Tyre 285/40 Zr22
Front Rim Size 10Jx22
Rear Rim Size 10Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Sjaan14V3Nc000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Bentley Bentayga pricing and specs

S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $438,900
Speed 4D Wagon 6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $496,400
V8 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $365,300
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $420,900
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $434,400