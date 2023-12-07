Specifications for the 2019 BMW X2 Sdrive18I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW X2 Sdrive18I F39 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1526 mm
|Length
|4360 mm
|Width
|1824 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1429 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|725 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|174 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1480
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbayh120%Jeb36114
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Engine Immobiliser
- Innovation Pack
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Tailgate
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Solid Paint
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,560
- Convenience Pack - $1,690
- Comfort Pack - $3,640
- Interior Trim Pack - $897
- Leather Pack Premium - $2,535
- Styling Pack - $4,420
