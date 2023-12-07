WhichCar
2019 BMW X4 M Competition F98 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe

2019 BMW X4 M Competition F98 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 BMW X4 M Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1623 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 206 mm
Wheelbase 2864 mm
Height 1620 mm
Length 4758 mm
Width 1927 mm
Kerb Weight 1970 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 244 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
CO2 Combined 244 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5950
Torque RPM 2600
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr21
Rear Tyre 265/40 Zr21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 10Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbsuj020%0Lc94612
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current BMW X4 pricing and specs

Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $93,300
Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $103,700
M40I 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $131,800
M Competition 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $180,600
Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $95,700
Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $106,400
M40I 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $135,200
M Competition 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $185,200