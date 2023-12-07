WhichCar
2019 BMW X6 M Competition F96 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

634b19b2/2019 bmw x6 m competition 4 4l petrol 4d wagon 04240132
2019 BMW X6 M Competition F96 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 BMW X6 M Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1699 mm
Tracking Rear 1688 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2972 mm
Height 1693 mm
Length 4941 mm
Width 2019 mm
Kerb Weight 2295 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 286 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6D
CO2 Combined 286 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 460 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 295/35 Zr21
Rear Tyre 315/30 Zr22
Front Rim Size 10.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 11.5Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Independent, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbscy020%0Lf75946
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW X6 pricing and specs

Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $137,400
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $141,300
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $174,400
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $241,700
Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $140,900
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $144,900
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $178,900
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $247,900