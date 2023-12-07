Specifications for the 2019 BMW X6 Xdrive50I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW X6 Xdrive50I F16 My19 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1656 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1668 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1702 mm
|Length
|4909 mm
|Width
|1989 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2885 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|715 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|227 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|304 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|227 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|330 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbaku620%00G10011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Dynamic Drive
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $900
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Active Suspension - $3,800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Innovation Pack
- Interior Trim Pack - $1,100
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $3,150
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,000
- Leather Trim Special - $1,800
- Metallic Paint
- Park Assist - $675
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $600
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish - $600
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,400
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Soft Door Close - $900
- Solid Paint
- Surround Sound System Premium - $6,400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $700
- Television - $2,800
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $600
Current BMW X6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$137,400
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$141,300
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$174,400
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,700
