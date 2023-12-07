Specifications for the 2019 Fiat 500X Amalfi Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Fiat 500X Amalfi Edition Series 2 My18 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1600 mm
|Length
|4248 mm
|Width
|1796 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1295 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|CO2 Emissions
|133 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|113 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|166 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|133 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Zfa334000@P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Global Positioning System
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Voice Recognition System