WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Escape
  4. Trend (AWD)

2019 Ford Escape Trend (AWD) Zg My19.25 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

87071a16/2019 ford escape trend awd 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04510140
2019 Ford Escape Trend (AWD) Zg My19.25 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Ford Escape Trend (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Escape News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1713 mm
Length 4524 mm
Width 1838 mm
Kerb Weight 1539 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 711 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 197 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 162 g/km
CO2 Urban 256 g/km
CO2 Combined 197 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 345 Nm
Makimum Power 178 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R18
Rear Tyre 235/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Axxwpma%$12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Spain

Current Ford Escape pricing and specs

St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $41,900
St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $40,200
(FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $37,990
St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $42,990
St-Line (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $39,990