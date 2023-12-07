Specifications for the 2019 Haval H2 Premium 2Wd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Haval H2 Premium 2Wd My20 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|4335 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1529 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|168 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|278 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|208 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lgwee4A4Xff123456
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Fuel Supply Cut-Off
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Centre Lap & Sash Seat Belt
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sunglass Holder
- Sunroof
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Side View Camera
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Onyx
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$500
|Scarlet
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$500
|Sepia
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$500
|White Silk
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Pewter
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$500
|Blue Sapphire
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$500
Current Haval H2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lux 2Wd 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$25,990
|Premium 2Wd 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$22,990
|Premium 2Wd 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,990