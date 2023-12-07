WhichCar
2019 Honda Hr-V Vti-Lx My18 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

0d5918cc/2019 honda hr v vti lx 1 8l petrol 4d wagon 046e014b
2019 Honda Hr-V Vti-Lx My18 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2019 Honda Hr-V Vti-Lx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2610 mm
Height 1605 mm
Length 4294 mm
Width 1772 mm
Kerb Weight 1328 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 135 g/km
CO2 Urban 202 g/km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 172 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
VIN Number Mrhru5830Fp000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Thailand

