2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 First Edition (183Kw) L551 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

27a72648/2019 land rover range rover evoque p250 first edition 183kw 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04af015c
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 First Edition (183Kw) L551 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 First Edition (183Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1625 mm
Tracking Rear 1631 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2681 mm
Height 1649 mm
Length 4371 mm
Width 1996 mm
Kerb Weight 1862 kg
Gcm 4230 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2430 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 617 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 237 g/km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R20
Rear Tyre 235/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 8X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salza2Axxlh123450
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured England

