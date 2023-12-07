Specifications for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sdv8 Hse Dynamic (250Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sdv8 Hse Dynamic (250Kw) L494 My20 4.4L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|7879 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2443 kg
|Gcm
|6700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|757 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|247 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|213 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|307 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|247 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|740 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Ke0Ea000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adaptive Surface Response
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control
- CD/DVD Player
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Handling Package
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Engine Enhancement
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlining Special
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Touch Navigation
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated, Mem & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seats 18 Way with Memory
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Xenon Headlights - LED Signature
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,890
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Activity Key - $930
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $3,670
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,680
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,680
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $3,400
- Black Pack - $2,520
- Black Painted Roof
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $460
- Climate Comfort Pack - $11,810
- Cold Climate Pack - $6,630
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $8,670
- Climatised Front Seats - $1,580
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $710
- Climate Seats Front & Rear - $3,370
- Driver Assist Pack - $11,848
- Driver Pack - $570
- Drive Pro Pack - $5,910
- Digital TV - $2,140
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Entertainment Pack - $8,870
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium - $1,620
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box - $840
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,630
- Home Link - $700
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- InControl Secure - $1,330
- LED Headlights with signature DRL - $1,800
- Laserlight LED Headlights - $6,970
- Luxury Pack - $9,240
- Morzine Headlining - $930
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,420
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $310
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Memory Dynamic
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Mem Dynamic & Wing H/R - $310
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $5,250
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Massage, Mem & Wing H/R - $6,850
- Power Front Seats 22 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $5,360
- Power Front Seats 22 Way - Massage, Mem & Wing H/R - $6,960
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Park Pack - $1,310
- Park Pro Pack - $2,840
- Park Heating Remote Control - $3,470
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,250
- 10 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $6,830
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Surround Camera System - $1,890
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Signature Entertainment Pack - $20,210
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Special Identifying Badging
- Signature Sound System - $14,650
- Smartphone Pack - $520
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Premium Sound System - $800
- Suedecloth Headlining - $3,890
- Surround Sound System - $3,050
- Special Veneer - $930
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - $410
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Tow Pack - $2,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $950
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $8,500
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $14,450
- Wade Sensing - $700
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105