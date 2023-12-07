WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63 464 My19 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63 464 My19 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1657 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Ground Clearance 238 mm
Wheelbase 2890 mm
Height 1969 mm
Length 4873 mm
Width 1931 mm
Kerb Weight 2460 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 299 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 256 g/km
CO2 Urban 374 g/km
CO2 Combined 299 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R21
Rear Tyre 285/45 R21
Front Rim Size 10.0X21
Rear Rim Size 10.0X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdb4632762X000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

