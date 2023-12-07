WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic 292 My18 5.5L Petrol 4D Coupe

3b5e1c45/2019 mercedes amg gle 63 s 4matic 5 5l petrol 4d coupe 048b014e
2019 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic 292 My18 5.5L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1662 mm
Tracking Rear 1674 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1765 mm
Length 4853 mm
Width 1965 mm
Kerb Weight 2345 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 705 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 278 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 228 g/km
CO2 Urban 369 g/km
CO2 Combined 278 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 760 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R22
Rear Tyre 325/35 R22
Front Rim Size 10X22
Rear Rim Size 11X22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc292375A0000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

