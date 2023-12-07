Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G 300Cdi (AWD) Professional. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz G 300Cdi (AWD) Professional My17.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|2030 mm
|Length
|4815 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2350 kg
|Gcm
|6700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3560 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3140 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1210 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|96 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|295 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|CO2 Combined
|295 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut, Rigid Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb4613332X000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Austria
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bullbar
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Idle Speed Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Heavy Duty Suspension
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Protective Light Guards
- Power Steering
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Snorkel
- Sump Shield
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Underbody Protection
- Wheel Arch Extensions
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Cyclone Air Filter - $500
- Expedition Package - $4,500
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Paint Colour Special
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment - $1,200
- Tinted Windows - $700
- Walk On Bonnet - $1,900
- Winch Preparation Package - $1,500
Current Mercedes-Benz G pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|400D 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$240,300
|400D 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$230,500
|400D 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$237,900
|400D 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$246,500