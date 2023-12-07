Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G 350D Manufaktur Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz G 350D Manufaktur Edition 463 My17.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1951 mm
|Length
|4662 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2570 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|96 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|261 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|241 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|292 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|261 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb4633462X000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Rear Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Diff Locks
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- Hard Spare Wheel Cover
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Running Boards
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $1,000
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $5,500
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $1,800
- Leather Upholstery Special - $1,800
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Metallic Paint Premium - $13,500
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Roof Racks - $2,900
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,500
