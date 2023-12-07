WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz Vito 114Cdi Lwb 447 My20 2.1L Diesel 4D Crew Cab Van

4b271efb/2019 mercedes benz vito 114cdi lwb 2 1l diesel 4d crew cab van 047a0149
2019 Mercedes-Benz Vito 114Cdi Lwb 447 My20 2.1L Diesel 4D Crew Cab Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Vito 114Cdi Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 3430 mm
Height 1910 mm
Length 5370 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2194 kg
Gcm 5550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 785 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 180 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6C
CO2 Extra 157 g/km
CO2 Urban 220 g/km
CO2 Combined 180 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdf44770323000001
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs

