Specifications for the 2019 Mitsubishi Pajero Exceed Lwb (4X4) 7 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mitsubishi Pajero Exceed Lwb (4X4) 7 Seat Nx My19 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2347 kg
|Gcm
|6030 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|683 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|240 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|210 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|291 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|240 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|441 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jmflnv98Wbj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Chrome Surround - Front Fog Lights
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diff Locks
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wood Steering Wheel
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Pearl Effect Paint - $590