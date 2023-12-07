Specifications for the 2019 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Glx (4X4) 5 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Glx (4X4) 5 Seat Qe My19 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|218 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1805 mm
|Length
|4785 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2045 kg
|Gcm
|5400 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2710 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|665 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|258 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|212 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmaguks10Gh000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- LED Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows - Front Auto With Safety Function
- Power Windows Rear
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
- Trailer Stability Control
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Pearl Effect Paint - $590
Current Mitsubishi Pajero Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gls (2Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,900
|Glx (2Wd) 5 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,800
|Gls (2Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,400
|Glx (2Wd) 5 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,400
|Gls (2Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$50,190
|Glx (2Wd) 5 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$44,940
|Exceed (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$62,590
|Gsr (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$64,840
|Gls (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$56,890
|Glx (4Wd) 5 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$51,540