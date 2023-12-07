Specifications for the 2019 Mitsubishi Triton Glx Adas (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mitsubishi Triton Glx Adas (4X4) Mr My20 2.4L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|5280 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1920 kg
|Gcm
|5885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|980 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|225 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|204 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|225 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmajykl10Gh000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- All Terrain Tyres
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heavy Duty Suspension
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lane Departure Warning
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Vinyl Floor Covering
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
Current Mitsubishi Triton pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,300
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,400
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,900
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,000
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,800
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,300
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,600
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,000
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$33,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$32,100
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,100
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,300
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,700
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$40,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,700
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,500
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,000
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,800
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,000
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$31,200
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$39,740
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$37,490
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$39,940
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,940
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$43,690
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,440
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,690
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$51,490
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$49,690
|Gls (4X4) Sport Edition Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,440
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,940
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,990
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$30,740
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$40,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,190
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,940
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,090
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,840
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,340
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,290
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,700
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,700
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$45,700
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,600
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,700