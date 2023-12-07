Specifications for the 2019 Mitsubishi Triton Toby Price Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mitsubishi Triton Toby Price Edition Mr My20 2.4L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|5280 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1950 kg
|Gcm
|5885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|950 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|225 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|204 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|225 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmajykl10Gh000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alloy Sports Bar
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bonnet Protector
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Ajar Warning
- Decal Pack
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diff Lock Rear
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Light Bar
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Misacceleration Mitigation System
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Nudge Bar Painted
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rubber Floor Mats - Rear
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Bar - Painted
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tonneau Cover
- Trailer Stability Control
- Ute Tray Liner
- Weathershield Left Hand Side
- Weathershield Right Hand Side
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Prestige Paint - $890
Current Mitsubishi Triton pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,300
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,400
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,900
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,000
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,800
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,300
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,600
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,000
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$33,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$32,100
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,100
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,300
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,700
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$40,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,700
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,500
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,000
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,800
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,000
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$31,200
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$39,740
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$37,490
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$39,940
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,940
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$43,690
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,440
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,690
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$51,490
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$49,690
|Gls (4X4) Sport Edition Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,440
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,940
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,990
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$30,740
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$40,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,190
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,940
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,090
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,840
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,340
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,290
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,700
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,700
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$45,700
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,600
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,700