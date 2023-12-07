Specifications for the 2019 Nissan Juke St (FWD) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Nissan Juke St (FWD) (5Yr) F15 My18 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1523 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2530 mm
|Height
|1565 mm
|Length
|4135 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1223 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|639 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|118 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|176 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnfeaf15A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim Special
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Push Button Start
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $595
- Solid Paint
Current Nissan Juke pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$27,800
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$30,500
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,800
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,800
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$28,390
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$31,140
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,440
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,540
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890