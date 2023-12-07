WhichCar
2019 Nissan Navara Rx (4X2) D23 Series 4 My20 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up

d3bc1af4/2019 nissan navara rx 4x2 2 3l diesel dual cab pup 05150175
2019 Nissan Navara Rx (4X2) D23 Series 4 My20 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X2
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2019 Nissan Navara Rx (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 214 mm
Wheelbase 3150 mm
Height 1785 mm
Length 5255 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1817 kg
Gcm 5910 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2910 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1093 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 169 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 155 g/km
CO2 Urban 194 g/km
CO2 Combined 169 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 403 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205 R16C
Rear Tyre 205 R16C
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Mntcb2D23A0123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand

