WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Pathfinder
  4. St-L (4X4)

2019 Nissan Pathfinder St-L (4X4) R52 My17 Series 2 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

21101bf3/2019 nissan pathfinder st l 4x4 3 5l petrol 4d wagon 0527016b
2019 Nissan Pathfinder St-L (4X4) R52 My17 Series 2 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder St-L (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Nissan Pathfinder News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1670 mm
Tracking Rear 1670 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1766 mm
Length 5042 mm
Width 1960 mm
Kerb Weight 2026 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 234 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 184 g/km
CO2 Urban 319 g/km
CO2 Combined 234 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R18
Rear Tyre 235/65 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number 5N1Dr2M#%$C123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Pathfinder pricing and specs

Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $69,700
Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $79,500
Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $71,490
Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $81,490