2019 Peugeot Expert 150 Hdi Standard My19 2.0L Diesel 2D Van

2019 Peugeot Expert 150 Hdi Standard My19 2.0L Diesel 2D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Electronic Auto
Vehicle Segment Van

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 188 mm
Wheelbase 3275 mm
Height 1930 mm
Length 4959 mm
Width 2010 mm
Kerb Weight 1907 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2730 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 152 g/km
CO2 Urban 192 g/km
CO2 Combined 168 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 216/65 R1C 106T
Rear Tyre 216/65 R1C 106T
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Pseudo Macpherson Stru, Reinforced Front Axle
Rear Suspension Oblique Wishbone Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Vfahxgkz123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured France

