2019 Porsche Cayenne 9Ya My19 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

eca11863/2019 porsche cayenne 3 0l petrol 4d wagon 049e0154
2019 Porsche Cayenne 9Ya My19 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Porsche Cayenne 9Ya My19. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1680 mm
Tracking Rear 1873 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1696 mm
Length 4918 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 1985 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2830 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 845 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 209 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 175 g/km
CO2 Urban 287 g/km
CO2 Combined 209 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 1340
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 Zr19
Rear Tyre 275/50 Zr19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz92Zela00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700