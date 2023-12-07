WhichCar
2019 Porsche Macan Gts 95B My20 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Porsche Macan Gts 95B My20 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Porsche Macan Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1650 mm
Tracking Rear 1658 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2807 mm
Height 1609 mm
Length 4686 mm
Width 1926 mm
Kerb Weight 1910 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2580 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 229 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 193 g/km
CO2 Urban 289 g/km
CO2 Combined 229 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 280 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R20
Rear Tyre 295/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20 Et26
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20 Et19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Adaptive Damping System, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Top Link, Tie Rod, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz95Zhlb%0001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

