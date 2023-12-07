Specifications for the 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Porsche Macan Turbo 95B My20 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2807 mm
|Height
|1609 mm
|Length
|4696 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1973 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2580 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|635 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|229 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|199 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|278 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|229 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|324 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|10X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz95Zklb80028
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Hold Function
- Air Compressor
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Air Quality Sensor
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Air Suspension
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Side Blades
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bumpers with High-strength Cross Members
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bench Seat Rear
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Communications Pack
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Comfort Lighting Package
- Connect App Services
- Connect Plus
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Centre Armrest
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Humidity Sensor
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Dynamic Light System
- Leather Pack
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Pack
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- On board Computer
- Off Road Button
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Quad Exhaust
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Ride Height Adjustment
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sport Button
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Siri Compatibility
- Side Skirts
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Subwoofer
- Surround Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Centres - Special
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $2,070
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $1,110
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,760
- Alcantara Steering Wheel - $2,140
- Aluminium Side Blades
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - $880
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $3,930
- All Season Tyres
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,740
- Black Door Handles - Exterior - $500
- Black Exterior Highlights - $980
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $600
- Ceramic Brakes - $10,620
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $1,770
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $1,030
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,630
- Compass Display - $780
- Coloured Seat Belts - $930
- Carbon Side Blades - $1,270
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $2,120
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $5,020
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $1,490
- Embossed Centre Console Armrests - $560
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $900
- Embossed Headrests - $950
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,520
- Exterior Pack - Black - Extended - $3,020
- Exclusive Paint - $18,490
- Fire Extinguisher/s - $310
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $250
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $880
- Home Link - $600
- Heated Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel - $1,140
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass - $2,270
- Heated Steering Wheel - $560
- Interior Leather Pack - $3,500
- Interior Pack - Painted - $2,960
- Interior Pack - Black
- Interior Wood Pack - $2,870
- Interior Trim Special - $7,310
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $9,860
- Leather Console - $3,660
- Lane Change Assist - $1,220
- Leather Dashboard - $2,820
- Leather Grab Rails - $1,760
- Leather Interior Pack Partial Leather Seats
- Leather Int Pack Partial Leather Seats - Two Tone - $470
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $3,420
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather - $6,000
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $4,320
- Loadspace Management System - $670
- Leather Onboard Folder - $870
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $1,190
- Leather Sunvisors - $1,170
- Leather Upholstery Special - $2,820
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $520
- Personalised Floor Mats - Carbon Edging - $2,160
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,020
- Painted Key - $840
- Premium Paint - $4,970
- Power Steering Plus - $550
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Running Boards - $2,150
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $720
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $720
- Roof Rails with Transport System - $1,170
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - $720
- Sports Chrono Package - $2,390
- Sports Design Black Pack - $3,370
- Sports Design Pack - $2,890
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear - $2,150
- Panoramic Sunroof Pack - $3,370
- Surround Sound System Premium - $7,500
- Storage Package - $500
- Towbar System - $1,850
- Tinted LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System - $1,840
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED - $1,600
- Torque Vectoring Plus - $3,120
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,950
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $1,490
Current Porsche Macan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$109,300
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$136,900
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$113,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$165,100
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$93,800
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$117,500
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$97,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$141,700