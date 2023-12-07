WhichCar
2020 Aston Martin Dbx My21 4.0L Petrol 5D Wagon

2020 Aston Martin Dbx My21 4.0L Petrol 5D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Aston Martin Dbx My21. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1700 mm
Tracking Rear 1665 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 3060 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 5039 mm
Width 2050 mm
Kerb Weight 2245 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 283 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 231 g/km
CO2 Urban 372 g/km
CO2 Combined 283 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 405 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 Yr22
Rear Tyre 325/35 Yr22
Front Rim Size 10Jx22
Rear Rim Size 11.5Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side On Front Door Sill
VIN Number Scfvtjaw3Mtv01234
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England

