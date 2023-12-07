WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. E-Tron
  4. 55 Quattro First Edition

2020 Audi E-Tron 55 Quattro First Edition Ge My20 Electric 4D Wagon

867b1ff9/2020 audi e tron 55 quattro first edition 0 0 electric 4d wagon 0495014a
2020 Audi E-Tron 55 Quattro First Edition Ge My20 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed 2 Stage Plantry
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Audi E-Tron 55 Quattro First Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi E-Tron News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1655 mm
Tracking Rear 1652 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2928 mm
Height 1616 mm
Length 4901 mm
Width 1935 mm
Kerb Weight 2490 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 660 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 561 Nm
Makimum Power 300 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R21
Rear Tyre 265/45 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzge0Kb000328
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi E-Tron pricing and specs

GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $178,875
Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $246,875
GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $182,400
Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $251,100
GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $159,600
Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $219,700