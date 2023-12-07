Specifications for the 2020 Audi Q3 35 TFSI S Line Launch Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi Q3 35 TFSI S Line Launch Edition F3 My20 1.4L Petrol 4D Sportback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1584 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|183 mm
|Wheelbase
|2680 mm
|Height
|1567 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1545 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|214 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf31K1000697
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D View
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Adaptive LED H/lights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Audi Pre-sense
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Black Headliner
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Convenience Key
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Comfort Pack
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exterior Pack - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Heated Washer Jets
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Assist
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Painted Bumper/s - Contrasting Paint Colour
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Progressive Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Special Identifying Badging
- Audi S line Pack
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control - $1,700
- Full Paint Finish - $450
- Metallic Paint
- Park Assist - $300
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $2,080
- Premium Plus Package - $3,900
- Solid Paint Special
- Style Pack - Exterior - $850
- Premium Sound System - $900
Current Audi Q3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$57,950
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$60,750
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$54,100
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$64,200
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$66,600
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$58,200
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$62,800
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$68,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$70,800
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$57,000
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$53,500
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$61,500
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$67,000
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$69,400