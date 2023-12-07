Specifications for the 2020 Audi Q8 50 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi Q8 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4M My21 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1682 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1701 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|3004 mm
|Height
|1749 mm
|Length
|5005 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|174 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|193 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf18Kd000385
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adaptive Variable Suspension
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Air Vent Special
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cloth Headlining
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Contour Seats Leather Upholstery
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Diff Locks
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Collision Warning
- Special Identifying Badging
- S Line Pack
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sill Trims - Special
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Turn Assist
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $12,100
- Alcantara Headlining - Black - $3,400
- Alcantara Headlining - $3,400
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering - $4,500
- Extended Leather Pack - $3,300
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,850
- Full Leather Pack - $8,900
- HD Matrix LED Headlights - $3,850
- Inlays - Wood - $400
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Night View Assist - $4,900
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $900
- Paint Colour Special
- Power Door Closing - $1,500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,300
- Premium Plus Package 1 - $11,100
- Premium Plus Package 2 - $12,100
- Roof Rails - $900
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $900
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,550
- Towbar System - $1,500
Current Audi Q8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|55 E-Tron 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$150,700
|55 E-Tron 4D Sportback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$162,400
|55 E-Tron Launch Edition 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$162,400
|50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$132,269
|50 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$138,769
|55 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$140,069
|55 E-Tron 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$154,600
|55 E-Tron 4D Sportback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$166,600
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$133,569
|60 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$148,375
|55 E-Tron Launch Edition 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$166,600