Specifications for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Edition My21 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1743 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1728 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|3744 mm
|Height
|1915 mm
|Length
|5885 mm
|Width
|2063 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2588 kg
|Gcm
|7160 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|712 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|624 Nm
|Makimum Power
|313 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/60 R20 Sl
|Rear Tyre
|275/60 R20 Sl
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Rear Suspension
|Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Gcuygel3Kz368791
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- All Terrain Tyres
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Transmission Cooler
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Badges
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Capless Fuel Filler
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Chrome Rear Bumper
- Dynamic Fuel Management
- Diff Lock Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Entry Assist Grips
- External Engine Oil Cooler
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper - Chrome
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Folding Rear Seat - One Piece
- Garage Door Opener - Remote
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- High Capacity Air Filter
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Multi-function Leather Steering Wheel
- Head Restraints
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster - Standard
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi Information Display
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Overhead Console/s
- Off Road Suspension
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Park Assist - Front
- Park Assist - Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile
- Polished Exhaust Tips
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Rear Window Sliding
- Power Front Seats 10 Way
- Power Sunroof
- Passenger Sensing System - Front Airbag
- Power Tailgate
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows Express Down
- Power Windows Express Up - Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reflector Headlamps
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Alert Drivers Seat
- Safety Pack 1
- Safety Pack 2
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plates
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Side Steps - Chrome
- Selectable Tyre Fill Alert
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trailer Brake Controls
- Towbar System
- Traction Control System
- Teen Driver
- Towing Hook - Front
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Ute Tray Liner - Premium
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wheels Polished
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Z71 Pack
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $1,250
- Solid Paint
Current Chevrolet Silverado pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$130,500
|1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$138,000
|1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$140,300
|1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up
|6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$148,400