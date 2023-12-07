Specifications for the 2020 Citroen C3 Aircross Shine 1.2 P/Tech 82. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Citroen C3 Aircross Shine 1.2 P/Tech 82 B618 My20 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1712 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1734 mm
|Ground Clearance
|253 mm
|Wheelbase
|2604 mm
|Height
|1605 mm
|Length
|4155 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1091 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|840 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|118 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|206 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf72Rhnzw&4123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- AirBump
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fatigue Detection
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front View Camera
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Painted Door Handles
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limit Warning
- Speed Recognition
- Self Parking
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Wheel Arch Extensions
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Solid Paint Special - $590