WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. C5 Aircross
  4. Feel

2020 Citroen C5 Aircross Feel C84 My20 1.6L Petrol 5D Wagon

e6301b67/2020 citroen c5 aircross feel 1 6l petrol 5d wagon 04c30154
2020 Citroen C5 Aircross Feel C84 My20 1.6L Petrol 5D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Electronic Auto
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Citroen C5 Aircross Feel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen C5 Aircross News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1594 mm
Ground Clearance 186 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1690 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1859 mm
Kerb Weight 1402 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 238 g/km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R18
Rear Tyre 235/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vr7A45Gyv@L123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured France

Current Citroen C5 Aircross pricing and specs

Sport 1.6 Thp 133 5D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $53,600
Sport 1.6 Thp 133 5D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $51,400
Sport 1.6 Thp 133 5D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $54,990