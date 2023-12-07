Specifications for the 2020 Citroen C5 Aircross Shine. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Citroen C5 Aircross Shine C84 My20 1.6L Petrol 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Electronic Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1594 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1859 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1402 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|238 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|179 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Semi-Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vr7A45Gyv@L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Glass
- AirBump
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adaptive Surface Response
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Body Protectors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Configurable Interior Mood Lighting
- Central Locking
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Comfort Suspension
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Headrests Front
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Individual Sliding Rear Seats
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- MirrorLink
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Safety Pack - Rear Seats
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Visibility Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel & Tyre Package
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,050
- Solid Paint
Current Citroen C5 Aircross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sport 1.6 Thp 133 5D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$53,600
|Sport 1.6 Thp 133 5D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$51,400
|Sport 1.6 Thp 133 5D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$54,990