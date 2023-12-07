Specifications for the 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0 (4X4) Px Mkiii My20.25 2.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1710 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1710 mm
|Ground Clearance
|283 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1873 mm
|Length
|5398 mm
|Width
|2028 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2342 kg
|Gcm
|5350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3090 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|748 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|194 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|243 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|212 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|285/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mpbumfe60Kx208468
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- All Terrain Pack
- All Terrain Tyres
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- HID Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- FORD MYKEY
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Painted Door Handles - Special
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper Special
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Decal Pack - $750
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640