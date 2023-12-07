Specifications for the 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak X 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak X 2.0 (4X4) Px Mkiii My20.75 2.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|232 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1848 mm
|Length
|5389 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2257 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|943 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|180 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|195 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch
- Black A & B Pillars
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Black Wheel Arch Flares
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Black Rear Bumper
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailgate Handle
- Box Rails - Black
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Compact disc player
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dual Colour Instrumentation Screens
- Driver Monitoring
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper Inserts - Black
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Light Surrounds - Black
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- HID Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Light Bar
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- FORD MYKEY
- Nudge Bar - Black
- Painted Grille
- Push Button Start
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Painted Door Handles
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper Special
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof Racks
- Roller Shutter
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Sail Plane
- Semi-Auto Active Park Assist
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Bar
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Smart Key
- Smart Key - Additional
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps Special
- Side Steps - Black
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Unique Illuminated Scuff Plates
- Unique Seat Materials & Accent Colours
Optional Extras
- Black Pack 18 inch Alloy Pack - $500
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
- X Pack - $2,000
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640