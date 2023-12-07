Specifications for the 2020 Ford Ranger Xl 2.2 Hi-Rider (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Ford Ranger Xl 2.2 Hi-Rider (4X2) Px Mkiii My21.25 2.2L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|232 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1815 mm
|Length
|5359 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1970 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1230 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|203 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|175 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|252 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|203 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3200
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|385 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Body Coloured Rear Bumper
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Rest
- Locking Tailgate
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Painted Grille
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- SYNC Communications System
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Heavy Duty Suspension - $500
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
