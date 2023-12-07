Specifications for the 2020 Ford Ranger Xls Sport 3.2 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Ford Ranger Xls Sport 3.2 (4X4) Px Mkiii My20.25 3.2L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|232 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1815 mm
|Length
|5359 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2209 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|991 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|234 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|196 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|299 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|234 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Body Coloured Rear Bumper
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Dual Colour Instrumentation Screens
- Decal Pack
- Diff Locks
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mat - Driver
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Key Ignition Spare
- Load Adaptive Control
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Rest
- Locking Tailgate
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Painted Grille
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper Special
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Bar - Painted
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Smart Key
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Ute Tray Liner
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640