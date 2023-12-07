Specifications for the 2020 Ford Transit Custom 340S (Swb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Ford Transit Custom 340S (Swb) Vn My20.5 2.0L Diesel Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1736 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1720 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1964 mm
|Length
|4972 mm
|Width
|2030 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2042 kg
|Gcm
|4365 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|958 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6.2
|CO2 Extra
|174 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|390 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wfoyxxttgydc12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Turkey
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Drivers Seat - 10 Way
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- AppLink
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- Barn Doors - Special Opening Angle
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Bulkhead
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bucket Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Crosswind Assist
- Driver Armrest/s
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- FORD MYKEY
- Painted Bumpers - Black
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 2 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Roof Rack - Integrated
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Technology Pack
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Wheel Centres
Optional Extras
- Dual Side Doors - $1,000
- Dual Side Doors - Windows - $1,700
- High Roof - $1,500
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Rear Lift Door - $550
- Satellite Navigation - $600
- Single Side Door - Glazed - $350
- Special Vehicle Option Paint - $1,400
Current Ford Transit Custom pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|340L (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,390
|340S (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,390
|340L Dciv (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,390
|Trend (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,590
|Trend (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,590
|Sport Dciv (Lwb) Dual Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$62,990
|Sport (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,990