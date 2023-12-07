Specifications for the 2020 Foton View Cs2 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Foton View Cs2 S K1 Na 2.8L Diesel 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|3110 mm
|Height
|2285 mm
|Length
|5380 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2090 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|195 R15C-106R
|Rear Tyre
|195 R15C-106R
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Lvac2Zbb2Gs000520
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Anti-collision Bars
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Front Grille
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Control Unit
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Exterior Mirror Rear Door
- Electronic Stability Control
- Headlining Special
- Half Soft Top
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lights Off Alarm
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Windows
- Reinforced Bumper - Front
- Reinforced Bumper - Rear
- Reversing Alarm
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Selective Catalytic Reduction
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sliding Side Door
Optional Extras
- Solid Paint