2020 Hyundai Nexo F4 (Fcev) Fe Hydrogen 4D Wagon

80251a13/2020 hyundai nexo f4 fcev 0 0 hydrogen 4d wagon 0493014f
2020 Hyundai Nexo F4 (Fcev) Fe Hydrogen 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hydrogen
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Hyundai Nexo F4 (Fcev). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1614 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 162 mm
Wheelbase 2790 mm
Height 1640 mm
Length 4670 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1814 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2340 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Hydrogen/Electric
Fuel Economy City 0.95 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electric
Power RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 395 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19 98W
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19 98W
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19 +48
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19 +48

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhj0816Uju123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Nexo pricing and specs

