2020 Infiniti Qx80 Sport Z62 My19 5.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Infiniti Qx80 Sport Z62 My19 5.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Infiniti Qx80 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1720 mm
Tracking Rear 1715 mm
Ground Clearance 246 mm
Wheelbase 3075 mm
Height 1945 mm
Length 5340 mm
Width 2030 mm
Kerb Weight 2783 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 660 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 341 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 257 g/km
CO2 Urban 485 g/km
CO2 Combined 341 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 560 Nm
Makimum Power 298 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/50 R22
Rear Tyre 275/50 R22
Front Rim Size 8X22
Rear Rim Size 8X22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Janz62A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Japan