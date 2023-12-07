Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Di6 Hse (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Di6 Hse (221Kw) L494 My21 3.0L Hybrid 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1683 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4879 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2278 kg
|Gcm
|6600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|211 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|288 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|211 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Ay0La000101
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Distance Control
- Acoustic Glass Front & Toughened Rear Side Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Aluminium Treadplates - Branded
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Close Vehicle Sensing
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Monitoring
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Engine Cover
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Black
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Front View Camera
- Forward Vehicle Guidance
- Gradient Acceleration Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Grey Brake Calipers
- Gradient Release Control
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Protect
- Interactive Driver Display
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Level Coolant Sensor
- Loadspace Mounting Provisions
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upholstery
- Morzine Headlining
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Multi View Camera
- Non-smoking Package
- Passenger Armrest/s
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 16 Way
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 2-way
- Power Mirror Fold, Memory, Heated & App Lights
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Front Seat Passenger 16 Way
- Pro Services with WIFI
- Power Socket/s
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Queue Assist
- Remote Beep & Flash
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Control Cabin Pre-conditioning
- Remote Premium
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roof Rack Mounting Points
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Load Through Rear Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Service Interval Sensor
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sport Badge - Silver
- Sound System with 18 Speakers
- Standard Roof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Touch Pro 10 Inch
- Touch Pro Duo
- Trailer Reverse Park Guidance
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tilt Sensor
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,890
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Activity Key - $930
- Adaptive High Beam Assist - $330
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,520
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,250
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,400
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $5,090
- Bright Metal Pedals - $410
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $656
- Climate Comfort Pack - $11,820
- Cold Climate Pack - $6,630
- CD/DVD Player
- Climatised Front Seats - $1,580
- Charging Cable - Public - $588
- Convenience Pack - $2,530
- Climate Seats Front & Rear - $3,370
- Driver Assist Pack - $4,048
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Digital TV - $2,140
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Entertainment Pack - $8,870
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium - $1,620
- Exterior Pack - Black
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box - $840
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Home Link - $700
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates - $1,840
- Luxury Pack - $11,480
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - $2,630
- Morzine Headlining - Special Colour - $930
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,420
- No Badge
- On/Off Road Pack - $9,080
- Off Road Pack - $5,530
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $310
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $5,250
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Massage, Mem & Wing H/R - $6,850
- Power Front Seats 22 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $5,360
- Power Front Seats 22 Way - Massage, Mem & Wing H/R - $6,960
- Park Pack - $1,310
- Park Pro Pack - $2,840
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL - $1,800
- Pixel Laser LED Headlights with Signature DRL - $6,970
- Remote Climate Control - $3,470
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,250
- 10 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $6,830
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Signature Entertainment Pack - $20,190
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Signature Sound System - $14,650
- Solid Paint
- Sliding Panoramic S/Rf & Sun Blind/Auto Sun Blind - $4,420
- Fixed Panoramic S/Roof & Sun Blind/Auto Sun Blind - $3,570
- Premium Sound System - $800
- Suedecloth Headlining - $3,890
- Surround Sound System - $3,050
- Special Veneer - $930
- Special Veneer - Black - $930
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $410
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,860
- Tow Pack - $2,000
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats - $3,890
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $11,050
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $17,000
- Wade Sensing - $700
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105