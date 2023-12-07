Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sdv6 Se (225Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sdv6 Se (225Kw) L494 My20.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4879 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2178 kg
|Gcm
|6550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|882 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|204 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|187 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|234 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|204 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Under Rear Seat
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Ke0Ea000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Monitoring
- Drive Pro Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Touch Navigation
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 16 Way
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated, Mem & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 16 Way
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Xenon Headlights - LED Signature
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,890
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Active High Beam Control - $330
- Activity Key - $930
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $460
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,520
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,250
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,960
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $5,960
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $6,800
- Black Painted Roof - $1,470
- Climate & Convenience Pack - $5,130
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $460
- Climate Comfort Pack - $12,390
- Cold Climate Pack - $6,630
- CD/DVD Player
- Convenience Pack - $3,545
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $710
- Driver Assist Pack - $11,848
- Driver Pack - $1,080
- Digital TV - $2,140
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Entertainment Pack - $9,680
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium - $1,620
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box - $840
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Home Link - $700
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $270
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- InControl Secure - $1,330
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special - $2,310
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,150
- Morzine Headlining - $930
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $2,450
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,420
- Off Road Pack - $6,020
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $4,880
- Park Pack - $1,310
- Park Pro Pack - $2,840
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $860
- Park Heating Remote Control - $3,470
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory - $4,570
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,250
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Smartphone Pack - $520
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Premium Sound System - $800
- Suedecloth Headlining - $3,890
- Surround Sound System - $3,050
- Special Veneer - $930
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $950
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats - $3,890
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $8,500
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $14,450
- Vision Pack - $3,940
- Wade Sensing - $700
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105